Best Medical Stocks Worth Watching – April 8th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies that operate in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and other healthcare services. They are often considered a vital component of an investment portfolio due to their potential for long-term growth, driven by continuous medical innovation and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $28.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.73. 6,552,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,292. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $505.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $731.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $693.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $846.64 and a 200-day moving average of $830.05.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,616,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,246,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

