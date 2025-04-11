Best Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 9th

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Venus Concept, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million to around two billion dollars. They are often associated with higher risk and volatility compared to larger companies, but they can also offer significant growth potential over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. 14,080,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,281,879. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Venus Concept (VERO)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Shares of VERO stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 43,102,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,541. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.25. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 17,569,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

