Black Swift Group LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.01.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

