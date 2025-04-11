BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

BlackBerry Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BB opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,770.02. This represents a 41.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,641 shares of company stock valued at $214,365. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,651 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,483 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 644,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

