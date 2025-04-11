BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.18 and traded as low as $21.42. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 79,128 shares traded.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
