BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.18 and traded as low as $21.42. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 79,128 shares traded.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 103,187.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

