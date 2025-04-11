Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

