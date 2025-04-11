Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BE. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

BE opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 3.27.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,968,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,612,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,539,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

