Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading Down 1.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $148.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton traded as low as $101.26 and last traded at $105.25. Approximately 3,257,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,648,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.69.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,055,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

