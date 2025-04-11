Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.60. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

