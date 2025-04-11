Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stake Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCOV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

