Brokerages Set ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) PT at $38.00

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABVX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 4.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 28.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 424,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 107,750 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.