Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $9.29

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $297.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,713 shares in the company, valued at $428,719.23. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,075.24. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,866 shares of company stock valued at $194,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

