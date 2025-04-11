Brokerages Set EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target at $23.75

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATSGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in EchoStar by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,853 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 940,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 719,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,301,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 474,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in EchoStar by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 350,650 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.87. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

