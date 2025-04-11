Brokerages Set EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target at $23.75

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in EchoStar by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,853 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 940,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 719,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,301,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 474,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in EchoStar by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 350,650 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.87. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

