Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $56.36

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on KYMR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,395,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,514,000 after acquiring an additional 688,967 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,184,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,887,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,617,000 after purchasing an additional 133,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 61,669 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

