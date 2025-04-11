Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) PT at $22.56

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CC opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.84. Chemours has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. Analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $30,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chemours by 1,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 953,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 893,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,373,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,907,000 after buying an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,507,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 773,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 597,638 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

