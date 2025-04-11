Brokers Set Expectations for reAlpha Tech Q1 Earnings

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of reAlpha Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for reAlpha Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for reAlpha Tech’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
reAlpha Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. reAlpha Tech has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On reAlpha Tech
About reAlpha Tech
reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.
Featured Stories
