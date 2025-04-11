Brokers Set Expectations for reAlpha Tech Q1 Earnings

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of reAlpha Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for reAlpha Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for reAlpha Tech’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. reAlpha Tech has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. ( NASDAQ:AIRE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

