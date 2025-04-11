Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.91 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 62.20 ($0.81). Capital shares last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.83), with a volume of 552,585 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Capital in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £162.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Capital’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 25,000 shares of Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,443.93). Company insiders own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

