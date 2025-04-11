Capital One Financial Weighs in on Chord Energy Q2 Earnings

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Chord Energy Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

