Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 286.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNAC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

RNAC stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 721,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 85,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

