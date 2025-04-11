Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 6191340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Celanese from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Get Celanese alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celanese

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese Trading Down 14.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Celanese by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Celanese by 57.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 19.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.