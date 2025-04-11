Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 6191340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Celanese from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Celanese Trading Down 14.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
