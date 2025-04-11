Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$126.47 and traded as low as C$105.50. Celestica shares last traded at C$107.17, with a volume of 945,525 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.53, for a total value of C$335,851.06. Also, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total value of C$323,800.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,614 shares of company stock valued at $22,553,289. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

