Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Finally, B Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $5,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

