Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.68. Approximately 1,191,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,619,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after buying an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

