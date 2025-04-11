Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.09 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.90). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 148.25 ($1.92), with a volume of 1,426 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.70) price target on shares of Celtic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Celtic Price Performance
Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Celtic had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celtic plc will post 10.6918239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Celtic
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.
