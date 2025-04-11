Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.09 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.90). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 148.25 ($1.92), with a volume of 1,426 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.70) price target on shares of Celtic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Celtic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCP

Celtic Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.09. The stock has a market cap of £137.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Celtic had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celtic plc will post 10.6918239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celtic

(Get Free Report)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.