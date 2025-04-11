CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.26 and traded as low as $19.92. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 6,048 shares changing hands.
CF Bankshares Stock Down 4.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.
CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.
