Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 151.64% from the company’s previous close.

PVLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVLA

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ PVLA opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $218.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.10.

In other news, Director George M. Jenkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $50,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,232.23. This trade represents a 1.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.