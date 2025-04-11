Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) versus American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Financial Contrast

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and Chatham Lodging Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Healthcare REIT $2.07 billion 2.20 -$71.47 million ($0.27) -107.30 Chatham Lodging Trust $317.21 million 0.98 $2.64 million ($0.08) -79.31

Chatham Lodging Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Healthcare REIT. American Healthcare REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Healthcare REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Healthcare REIT and Chatham Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Healthcare REIT 0 0 7 0 3.00 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.06%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.13%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than American Healthcare REIT.

Profitability

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Healthcare REIT -1.84% -1.87% -0.80% Chatham Lodging Trust -0.99% -0.39% -0.24%

Dividends

American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. American Healthcare REIT pays out -370.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out -450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chatham Lodging Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

American Healthcare REIT has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats American Healthcare REIT on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

