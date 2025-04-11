China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.26.
About China Natural Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.