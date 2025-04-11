China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.

China Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

