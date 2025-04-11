China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.

China Pharma Price Performance

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.14 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

