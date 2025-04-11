Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CHD opened at $103.81 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $5,934,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.