Citigroup Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $435.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $498.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.83.

Saia Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $351.45 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $287.50 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.43.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

