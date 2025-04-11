ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.55. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 49,650 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on CLIR
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.44% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.