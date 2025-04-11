ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.55. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 49,650 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.18.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.44% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.