Cloud Storage Stocks Worth Watching – April 8th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to shares of companies that provide cloud-based services specifically for storing, managing, and securing data on remote servers accessible via the internet. In essence, these stocks represent ownership in businesses that support the digital transformation of data management by replacing traditional on-site storage with scalable, remote solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. 807,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,067. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $145.59. 106,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,338. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.07. 101,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

