Comparing Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF)

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66% Sigma Lithium -36.85% -38.04% -13.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 3 4.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DeFi Technologies and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.70%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Sigma Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 87.63 -$15.03 million $0.17 12.12 Sigma Lithium $208.75 million 4.23 -$28.33 million ($0.47) -16.89

DeFi Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Sigma Lithium on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

