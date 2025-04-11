Compass Minerals International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 542% compared to the typical daily volume of 783 call options.
Compass Minerals International Stock Up 4.2 %
CMP opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.82.
Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CMP
Compass Minerals International Company Profile
Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.
