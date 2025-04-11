Compass Minerals International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 542% compared to the typical daily volume of 783 call options.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 4.2 %

CMP opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 361.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

