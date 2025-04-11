Contrasting Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) & Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) and Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ming Shing Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Bouygues pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bouygues and Ming Shing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bouygues and Ming Shing Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $60.62 billion 1.14 $1.13 billion $3.04 12.05 Ming Shing Group $31.77 million 1.38 N/A N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Ming Shing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 1.88% 7.65% 1.75% Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bouygues beats Ming Shing Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. It also provides design, installation, and maintenance services in various fields that include cooling and fire protection, digital and ICT, electrical, and mechanical and robotics, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates Ushuaïa TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; operates la seine musical entertainment and concert venue; and entertainment and leisure comprising licenses, podcasts, music production, and live events. Further, it offers telecom services; and mobile and fixed network services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

