Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of OFIX opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $543.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $157,739.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,948.14. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $71,164.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,511 shares of company stock valued at $335,827. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

