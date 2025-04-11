Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Green Plains by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

