Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Varex Imaging by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $318.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.65. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,769.32. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.