Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 1,631 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 262,111 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 508,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 100,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 188,718 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on THRY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday.

Thryv stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.02 million. Analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

