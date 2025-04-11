Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 103,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 5.8 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 296.16, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 555.56%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.