Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after acquiring an additional 686,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 160,356 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,055,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 207,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 89,776 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,951,000.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $4.99 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). Equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,100,291.25. This represents a 41.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $71,149.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,196.17. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

