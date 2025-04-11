Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,259.10. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 14,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $266,093.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,080.55. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,400 shares of company stock worth $975,265 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Couchbase Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $784.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.