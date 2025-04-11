Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prothena

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.