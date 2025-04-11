Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Buys $3,806,046.00 in Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 105,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $3,806,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,452,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,132,068. This represents a 4.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

