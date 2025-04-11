Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

Further Reading

