Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.