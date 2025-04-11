Critical Contrast: Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) & Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Zeo Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $46.63 million 0.50 -$24.23 million N/A N/A Zeo Energy $110.07 million 0.56 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -0.91

Zeo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Zeo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01%

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Zeo Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People’s Republic of China.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

