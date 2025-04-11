Critical Review: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment -6.86% -4.52% -1.85% Taboola.com -1.96% -1.68% -1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 0 19 1 3.05 Taboola.com 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $311.41, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 62.64%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Taboola.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 2.90 -$1.22 billion $0.22 1,043.43 Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.45 -$82.04 million ($0.01) -269.00

Taboola.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flutter Entertainment. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

